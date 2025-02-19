Clint Capela News: Available vs. Orlando
Capela (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Magic.
After missing nine straight games with a back issue, Capela will return to the floor Thursday against Orlando. The veteran big man's return to the Hawks' lineup will be a massive boost in the frontcourt. He's averaging nearly a double-double with 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 57.3 percent from the floor.
