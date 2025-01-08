Clint Capela News: Bounces back Tuesday

Capela ended Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Jazz with 18 points (9-11 FG), six rebounds and three blocks over 25 minutes.

Capela was efficient from the floor and posted his highest scoring output since Nov. 22, when he finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to the Bulls. That said, this was the first time he eclipsed the 10-point mark in January and just the third time he had done it over his last 10 games. He remains valuable in fantasy, but there's no doubt his upside is not what it once was.