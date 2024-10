Capela (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela sat out Atlanta's preseason finale due to ankle soreness but is available for the team's regular-season opener Wednesday. The 30-year-old center averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes across 73 regular-season appearances last season.