Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Capela will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers, Rockets' radio voice Matt Thomas reports.

Capela started in Houston's final regular-season game with Alperen Sengun resting, but Sengun is back and starting, which will shift Capela to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Capela has averaged 3.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
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