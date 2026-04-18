Clint Capela News: Headed to bench
Capela will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers, Rockets' radio voice Matt Thomas reports.
Capela started in Houston's final regular-season game with Alperen Sengun resting, but Sengun is back and starting, which will shift Capela to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Capela has averaged 3.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs5 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?19 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1336 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 544 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1854 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More