Clint Capela News: Logs 24 minutes in loss

Capela finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 loss to Denver.

Capela saw at least 20 minutes for just the second time in his past 30 games, closing the game in place of Alperen Sengun, who was simply played off the court. It was another brutal loss for the Rockets, continuing what has been a sustained period of indifferent performances. As for Capela, his role as the backup, while solidified, is mostly out of necessity and yields little to no fantasy value.