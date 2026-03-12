Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Logs 24 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Capela finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 loss to Denver.

Capela saw at least 20 minutes for just the second time in his past 30 games, closing the game in place of Alperen Sengun, who was simply played off the court. It was another brutal loss for the Rockets, continuing what has been a sustained period of indifferent performances. As for Capela, his role as the backup, while solidified, is mostly out of necessity and yields little to no fantasy value.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
75 days ago