Clint Capela News: Logs season-high 23 points
Capela racked up 23 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 win over the Grizzlies.
With Houston sitting the first unit, Capela started, recorded a double-double, and also hit an intriguing milestone. After seven failed attempts over his 12 seasons in the league, Capela drained the first three-pointer of his career. Although he's stuck behind Alperen Sungun on the depth chart, Capela has provided ample support in limited action. He'll return to the bench against the Lakers later in the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1331 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 539 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1849 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More