Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Logs two minutes in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Capela notched two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across two minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Capela's return to Houston in 2025-26 was mostly underwhelming, even after the season-ending injury to Steven Adams (ankle). In total, Capela made 75 regular-season appearances with averages of 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
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