Clint Capela News: Minimal impact in win

Capela finished Monday's 123-118 victory over the Wizards with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes.

Capela continues to do the bare minimum with his time on the floor, averaging just 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game in seven appearances over the past two weeks. Houston is very thin when it comes to the center spot, as Capela struggling to hold his own, even against the opposition's second unit.