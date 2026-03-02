Clint Capela News: Minimal impact in win
Capela finished Monday's 123-118 victory over the Wizards with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes.
Capela continues to do the bare minimum with his time on the floor, averaging just 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game in seven appearances over the past two weeks. Houston is very thin when it comes to the center spot, as Capela struggling to hold his own, even against the opposition's second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 187 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 160 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 160 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2765 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2567 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More