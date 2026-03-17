Clint Capela News: Nearly double-doubles
Capela closed with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Alperen Sengun (back) sat this contest out, allowing Capela to grab a fill-in start at center. Capela has been used sparingly by the Rockets this season, but if Sengun continues to miss time, he will be a viable streaming option for rebounds, defensive stats and field-goal percentage.
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