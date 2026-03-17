Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Capela closed with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Alperen Sengun (back) sat this contest out, allowing Capela to grab a fill-in start at center. Capela has been used sparingly by the Rockets this season, but if Sengun continues to miss time, he will be a viable streaming option for rebounds, defensive stats and field-goal percentage.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
75 days ago