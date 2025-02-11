Clint Capela News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Capela (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Capela has missed eight straight games due to a back injury and personal reasons, but he's set to be available for the Hawks on Wednesday. The veteran big man's return is bad news for the fantasy appeal of Onyeka Okongwu, who appears likely to shift back to Atlanta's second unit. Capela has averaged 9.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes over his last nine games.