Clint Capela News: Plays 18 minutes in return

Capela had three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Orlando.

Capela returned to action Thursday following a nine-game absence due to a back injury. He'll likely continue to come off the bench for the Hawks while Onyeka Okongwu serves as Atlanta's starting center. Capela has averaged 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 20.6 minutes per game since the beginning of January.