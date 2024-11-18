Clint Capela News: Plays just 20 minutes

Capela provided eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Capela played 20 minutes compared to Onyeka Okongwu, and it doesn't help the veteran's case that he was severely outplayed as well. Despite holding onto the starting role, his minutes have suffered in recent games, as he's played 22 or fewer minutes in four of his last five outings.