Clint Capela News: Questionable for Friday

Capela (personal) is questionable to play Friday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela also missed Wednesday's game due to personal reasons, and is in danger of missing Friday's as well. Capela has been a valuable member of the bench ever since being relegated to the second unit Jan. 20, averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals over 17.4 minutes. However, if he can't go, expect Dominick Barlow to see extended run backing up Onyeka Okongwu.