Clint Capela News: Records double-double in loss

Capela closed Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Suns with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes.

Capela and Onyeka Okongwu continued their timeshare at center, but Capela had the better total over his teammate in the loss. The veteran was mentioned consistently as a trade target in the offseason, but the Hawks would be very thin inside if they dealt him now, and Okongwu sometimes struggles when given the starting nod.