Clint Capela News: Records double-double off bench
Capela totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Pistons.
Capela has been playing off the bench after Onyeka Okongwu was promoted to a starting role, but the veteran big man has found a way to remain productive. In his two outings with the second unit, Capela has racked up 28 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in 41 total minutes.
