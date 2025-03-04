Clint Capela News: Scores 11 in win
Capela totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes in Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.
Capela had a solid impact on offense Monday, scoring in double figures for the first time since returning from a back injury Jan. 28. The 30-year-old had been the unquestioned starting center for the Hawks from 2020 through the first 41 games this season, but he's taken a back seat to Onyeka Okongwu. In 10 games coming off the bench, Capela is averaging 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.
