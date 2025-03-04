Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Scores 11 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:57am

Capela totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes in Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

Capela had a solid impact on offense Monday, scoring in double figures for the first time since returning from a back injury Jan. 28. The 30-year-old had been the unquestioned starting center for the Hawks from 2020 through the first 41 games this season, but he's taken a back seat to Onyeka Okongwu. In 10 games coming off the bench, Capela is averaging 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now