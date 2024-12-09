Clint Capela News: Sees just 19 minutes

Capela amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Capela made the most of his limited minutes, and his workloads have been frustrating for his fantasy managers. He's averaging 22.7 minutes compared to 24.0 for Onyeka Okongwu, and he's produced 11th-round value in nine-category formats on the season.