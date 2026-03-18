Clint Capela News: Sliding back to bench

Capela will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Capela made a spot start last time out, but with Alperen Sengun back in the fold Wednesday, Capela will shift to a reserve role. In his last 26 appearances off the bench, Capela is averaging 4.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 13.8 minutes.