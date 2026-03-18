Clint Capela News: Sliding back to bench
Capela will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Capela made a spot start last time out, but with Alperen Sengun back in the fold Wednesday, Capela will shift to a reserve role. In his last 26 appearances off the bench, Capela is averaging 4.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 13.8 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 135 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 513 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1823 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 176 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 176 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clint Capela See More