Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Sliding back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Capela will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Capela made a spot start last time out, but with Alperen Sengun back in the fold Wednesday, Capela will shift to a reserve role. In his last 26 appearances off the bench, Capela is averaging 4.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 13.8 minutes.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
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