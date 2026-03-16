Clint Capela News: Starting sans Sengun
Capela is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
With Alperen Sengun (back) inactive, Capela will slide into the starting five at center. The veteran big man's lone start this season came Dec. 6 against the Mavericks, when he totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes. Dorian Finney-Smith and Jeff Green figure to serve as small-ball backups to Capela at center Monday.
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