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Clint Capela News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Capela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate will join Capela in the first unit for Sunday's regular-season finale. Over two starts this season, Capela has averaged 8.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
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