Clint Capela News: Struggles in loss

Capela closed with eight points (4-8 FG), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-102 loss to the Lakers.

Capela was squelched by Anthony Davis in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson were able to prop up the frontcourt effectively after Davis' opening barrage, and Capela wasn't seen again until midway through the second quarter. He fared much better against Davis at that point, but he was almost a non-factor in the second half.