Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Capela closed with eight points (4-8 FG), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-102 loss to the Lakers.

Capela was squelched by Anthony Davis in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson were able to prop up the frontcourt effectively after Davis' opening barrage, and Capela wasn't seen again until midway through the second quarter. He fared much better against Davis at that point, but he was almost a non-factor in the second half.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now