Clint Capela News: Will play against Toronto

Capela (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Capela missed Thursday's loss to the Raptors with knee soreness but will be back on the floor Saturday for the second straight matchup against Toronto. The veteran big man has seen a dip in minutes and production on the floor this season for the Hawks, averaging 9.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.2 percent from the floor in 22.7 minutes per contest.