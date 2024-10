Capela is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela tended to an ankle sprain throughout preseason, but his workload is not expected to be limited Wednesday. Onyeka Okongwu has done little to prove he is deserving of usurping Capela in the Hawks' starting lineup, although the bigs could function in a timeshare if development is prioritized in Atlanta.