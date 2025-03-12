Clint Capela News: Won't play Wednesday

Capela has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela is slated to miss his first game since the All-Star break. He's played more than 20 minutes only once over his last 10 appearances, but in Capela's absence, Dominick Barlow is a candidate for a bigger reserve role behind Onyeka Okongwu.