Coby White Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Published on January 22, 2025

White (ankle) is not expected to play Thursday against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White met with a foot doctor Tuesday, and while there is nothing structurally wrong, it appears that the guard will miss his second straight contest. With White expected to sit out, Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu could see more usage, and Lonzo Ball could have more opportunity as well.

