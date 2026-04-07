Coby White Injury: Downgraded to questionable
White (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
It's unclear if White suffered a setback during Tuesday's morning shootaround, as he was initially deemed probable to play with left groin soreness. If the combo guard cannot suit up, Sion James and Josh Green should help pick up the slack in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2810 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2612 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 2414 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More