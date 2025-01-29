Coby White Injury: Goes through shootaround
White (ankle) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Johnson notes that White is trending towards playing, and that's contrary to coach Billy Donovan's previous suggestion that the guard was more likely to return against the Raptors on Friday. If White responds well to shootaround and warmups, however, it appears he could get the green light to return from a four-game absence.
