Coby White Injury: Iffy for Sunday

White is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a cervical strain.

This is a new issue for White, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. White has been tremendous to open January, posting averages of 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 4.0 three-pointers over his last five games. If White can't go, Josh Giddey and Zach LaVine could soak up more usage, and Lonzo Ball would be a candidate for more minutes.