Coby White Injury: Likely to play against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

White (toe) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

White is currently dealing with a toe injury but is trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Pacers. The veteran guard is coming off a strong all-around performance in Friday's win against the Raptors, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and tying a season high for steals with four.

