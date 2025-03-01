Coby White Injury: Likely to play against Indiana
White (toe) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
White is currently dealing with a toe injury but is trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Pacers. The veteran guard is coming off a strong all-around performance in Friday's win against the Raptors, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and tying a season high for steals with four.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now