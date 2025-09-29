White is working his way back from a calf strain suffered in August, with the Bulls taking a cautious approach to his ramp-up. Arturas Karnisovas suggested the team hopes to have him available by the end of the preseason but stopped short of guaranteeing it. The guard is set for a primary role in Chicago after continuing his scoring ascent last year, averaging a career-high 20.4 points along with 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 45.3 percent shooting and 37.0 percent from deep across 74 regular-season games.