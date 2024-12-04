Coby White Injury: Out against San Antonio

White (ankle) will not play versus the Spurs on Thursday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White will miss his second game in a row Wednesday after he rolled his left ankle during the Bulls' loss to the Celtics this past Friday. White's status for Friday's game versus the Pacers is currently in the air. With Lonzo Ball resting Thursday, the Bulls could turn to Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker.