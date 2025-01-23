Coby White Injury: Out at least one week

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that White, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Golden State, sustained a bone bruise in his right ankle in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers and will miss at least one week, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Donovan initially downplayed the injury White suffered Sunday, referring to it as a sore ankle. However, after undergoing further testing, White was revealed to have sustained a bone bruise, leaving the guard without a clear timeline for a return. During White's upcoming absence, the Bulls will likely rely more heavily on Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu to fill minutes in the backcourt, while Talen Horton-Tucker could become a more stable part of the rotation.