Coby White Injury: Probable for Sunday
White is probable for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks due to right calf soreness.
White is expected to push through the pain and make himself available for Sunday's game, and managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff. Through 20 games with the Hornets, White has averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 triples per contest.
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