Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Probable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

White (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White returned Friday from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and finished with 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in a 132-123 loss to the Pacers. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, White averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 31.3 minutes per game.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
