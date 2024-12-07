Coby White Injury: Probable to play Sunday

White (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White returned Friday from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and finished with 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in a 132-123 loss to the Pacers. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, White averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 31.3 minutes per game.