Coby White Injury: Remaining out Thursday
White (calf) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
After the Hornets acquired White at the trade deadline, the team announced that he would be sidelined for the team's final four games before the All-Star break to rest his injured left calf. With the Hornets having a back-to-back set immediately following the break, White will be held out of Thursday's contest, but he could be cleared to play Friday versus Cleveland. With White remaining out for one more game, Tre Mann should remain in the rotation as LaMelo Ball's top backup.
