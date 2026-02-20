Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Remains out Friday

February 20, 2026

White (calf) will not play Friday against the Cavaliers.

White has yet to debut for the Hornets as he continues to nurse a calf strain. For now, he's questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
