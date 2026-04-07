Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

White (groin) is out for Tuesday's game in Boston.

White is dealing with some tightness in his left groin, so he'll be held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution. His absence should open up minutes for Tre Mann and Sion James.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
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