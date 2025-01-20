Coby White Injury: Ruled out Monday

White (ankle) will not play Monday against the Clippers.

White was held out for the final 4:12 of Sunday's game versus Portland due to a sore ankle, so it's not a surprise to see the Bulls hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Zach LaVine (knee) is carrying a probable tag for Chicago, while both Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Lonzo Ball (knee) are considered questionable. White's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Warriors.