Coby White Injury: Ruled out Monday
White (ankle) will not play Monday against the Clippers.
White was held out for the final 4:12 of Sunday's game versus Portland due to a sore ankle, so it's not a surprise to see the Bulls hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Zach LaVine (knee) is carrying a probable tag for Chicago, while both Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Lonzo Ball (knee) are considered questionable. White's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Warriors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now