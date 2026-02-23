Coby White Injury: Trending in right direction
White (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
White is on the verge of his Charlotte debut after missing time with a left calf strain. If all goes according to plan, he should be available off the bench for Tuesday's clash. Expect an update on White's availability from the team closer to tipoff.
