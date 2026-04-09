Coby White Injury: Trending in right direction
White (groin) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
White appears poised for a return after missing Tuesday's game against Boston due to a left groin issue. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to Friday's tipoff.
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