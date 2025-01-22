Coby White Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that White (ankle) is not expected to play Thursday against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
White met with a podiatrist Tuesday, and while he's been told that there's nothing structurally wrong with his ankle, he appears set to miss a second straight contest. With White expected to sit out, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball should all have higher minutes floors as the Bulls' primary guards.
