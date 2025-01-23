Fantasy Basketball
Coby White Injury: Will miss extended time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 5:47pm

Coach Billy Donovan said that White, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Golden State, sustained a bone bruise in his right ankle Sunday and will miss at least one week, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White will miss an extended period due to the ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to Portland, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Denver. With the star guard sidelined, Lonzo Ball and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates for increased roles.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
