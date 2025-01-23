Coby White Injury: Will miss extended time

Coach Billy Donovan said that White, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Golden State, sustained a bone bruise in his right ankle Sunday and will miss at least one week, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

