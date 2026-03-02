Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Will sit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

White has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to left calf injury management.

White will sit out of the first half of his team's back-to-back to keep him fresh. Look for Tre Mann, Josh Green and Sion James to pick up additional minutes in White's absence.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
