Coby White Injury: Will sit Tuesday
White has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to left calf injury management.
White will sit out of the first half of his team's back-to-back to keep him fresh. Look for Tre Mann, Josh Green and Sion James to pick up additional minutes in White's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 246 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 228 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2010 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More