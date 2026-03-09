Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

White has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left calf injury management.

White has played in three straight games for the Hornets, but he'll take a seat for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back. Tre Mann could be in line for more chances in the backcourt in White's absence. If all goes according to plan, White should be a full go for Wednesday in Sacramento.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
