Coby White Injury: Won't go Tuesday
White has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left calf injury management.
White has played in three straight games for the Hornets, but he'll take a seat for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back. Tre Mann could be in line for more chances in the backcourt in White's absence. If all goes according to plan, White should be a full go for Wednesday in Sacramento.
