Coby White Injury: Won't play Monday

White (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday after he rolled his left ankle during the Bulls' loss to the Celtics this past Friday. The severity of the injury isn't clear, and White's next chance to suit up will be against the Spurs on Thursday. Talen Horton-Tucker and Lonzo Ball could see an uptick in playing time Monday due to White's absence.