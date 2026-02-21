Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

White (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

White has yet to make his Hornets debut due to a left calf strain and is without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets
