Coby White Injury: Won't play Sunday
White (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
White has yet to make his Hornets debut due to a left calf strain and is without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
