Coby White Injury: Won't play Thursday

White (calf) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

White was ruled out through the All-Star break Feb. 5, giving the guard roughly two weeks to shake a lingering calf injury. With the Hornets having a back-to-back set immediately after the pause, White will be held out of Thursday's contest, possibly with the intent of playing Friday against Cleveland. With White on the sidelines, look for Tre Mann, Josh Green and Sion James to see more playing time.