Coby White News: Absent from injury report
White (calf) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Boston.
White is good to go after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to left calf injury management. The star guard has made just three appearances since joining the Hornets, and he's likely to face workload limitations for the time being.
