Coby White

Coby White News: Available against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 2:46pm

White (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

After missing the last four games for Chicago, White will be available to play Wednesday in Boston. The veteran guard is having another solid season for the Bulls, averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls

