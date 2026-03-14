Coby White News: Available Saturday
White (heel) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
A bruised heel won't stop White from playing Saturday, but he remains difficult to trust in fantasy lineups with his workload limitations. Over his first seven games for the Hornets, the star guard has averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coby White See More